Buhari vows to end insurgency in Nigeria’s North East

President Muhammadu Buhari vowed on Wednesday the North Eastern part of Nigeria would become more secure in the coming months.

The President stated this during the inauguration of the Presidential Committee on the Repatriation, Return and Resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-East at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The event preceded the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House.

The President stressed that states in the North-East would witness a change from the protracted insurgency to peace and development in their respective communities.

Buhari said: “At the advent of this administration in 2015, I pledged to Nigerians that I will restore peace in the North-East and return it to the path of development and growth. I remain committed to this promise.

“To the people of the North-East, particularly the children and future of the North-East, we will never forget you. Your courage, sacrifice and endurance have been exemplary.

“I pledge to you that in the coming months you will begin to witness a shift away from a protracted insurgency to peacebuilding, stabilization, and ultimately development in your respective communities as we embark on a revised approach to addressing this conflict- A Return to Normalcy.’’

