Rema makes history with Calm Down, bags Guinness World Record

Talented Nigerian music act, Divine Ikubor popularly known in music circles as Rema has made it into the Guinness Book of Records with his smashing global hit ‘Calm Down’.

The burgeoning Mavin signee made history as the first No.1 hit on the world’s first regional streaming chart and first-ever official chart in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Guinness World Record recognised the Benin born music star whose viral love song topped the music chart for over two months for achieving the historic feat in a statement on its website recently.

The statement reads in part: “On 29 November 2022, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) announced that “Calm Down” by the Nigerian rapper Rema (b. Divine Ikubor) had become the first No.1 on The Official MENA Chart – the world’s first regional music streaming chart and the first-ever official chart in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

‘‘The weekly Top 20 collects data from the major streaming platforms across 13 MENA countries, covering a population of more than 300 million people combined: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates.”

Rema now joins Femi Kuti and Wizkid as Nigerian musicians with World Guinness records.

