Actor Mr Ibu risks losing his leg, seeks help from Nigerians on hospital bed

Nigerian comic actor John Okafor, fondly known as Mr Ibu in movie circles is seeking help from the public as he is currently battling an ailment that may cost him his leg.

The thespian in a video posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, explained that he had been ill for weeks and he was not responding to treatment.

Mr Ibu said that the doctors have said that if they exhaust the options they have, they might resort to cutting off his leg if he is unable to receive proper treatment.

The actor said; “While I am hoping for prayers and assistance, as I speak to you I am still lying down in the hospital. The medical director of this hospital said that in case his new idea does not work, the next idea is to cut off my leg.

‘‘Just see me, if they cut off my leg where would I go? Pray for me, I don’t want my leg to be cut off, thank you so much, God, bless you,” Mr Ibu added in the video.

The daughter of the actor who was also captured in the video on Instagram noted that she had been the one shouldering the bills for as long as the actor has been ill.

She said; “I’ve been the one handling the bills and I am financially drained, we can’t do it alone. He’s not getting better, some days it looks like he is and other days it looks like he is getting worse.

“We are still at the hospital and they want to transfer him to another hospital because he is not getting better. We want to appeal to Nigerian individuals or organisations to please fly daddy abroad for better treatment. This is not the first time daddy is down like this.”

