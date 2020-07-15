COVID-19 is not in Nigeria, it is a scam —Mr Ibu

Popular Nollywood actor, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu, is of the opinion that the dreaded COVID-19 disease which has fast spread across the world and has claimed many lives is a scam and not present in Nigeria.

The thespian who revealed this in an interview with the Nation on Wednesday said that he does not believe that the virus exists in Nigeria nor does he care about the existence of the disease.

According to Mr Ibu, there is no reason why Nigerians should be involved in the scam as only those in Diaspora would have to partake in the devilish program which is being sold to the world.

He said; “Nigeria, we are not supposed to be involved in this COVID-19, I see no reason why we should be involved. Only Nigerians in diaspora will have to partake in this devilish program.

“We at home are oblivious, we are not supposed to be involved in any ceremony in trying to pretend or in trying to avoid. My brother, COVID-19 or 20 is not here, I don’t care.

“Why would China give us sickness and America embellish the technicality and then sell it to the world and people now begin to die when they know it’s killing. Thank God we have hot weather, the thing sef dey fear us.”

The comic actor also added; “I no dey fear anything I dey wear cloth waka on my own. Nothing dey here, nobody don die for this whole area, if you go another area nobody don die, go to stadium nobody don die. Let’s be sorry for ourselves.

“I’m telling everybody not just the government this, say only what you know do not exaggerate it. Na we dey take our mouth call sickness by im own, sickness dey pass on its own but na we dey call am for Nigeria. You won’t see COVID-19 because it’s not here,” Mr Ibu said.

This came days after music producer ID Cabasa declared that it was misleading for some influential people, especially religious leaders to say COVID-19 is not real.

The ‘beat cooker’ who bared his thoughts on the issue on his Facebook page called on such people to desist from building up theories and making claims that COVID-19 does not exist.

ID Cabasa who was behind the debut hit album of ‘Gongo Aso’ crooner, 9ice, noted the fact that such people are influential makes people believe whatever they say is true, but in the long run, what they say impacts negatively on society.

He also went further to narrate how a lady refused to believe that COVID-19 really exists not until after her brother tested positive for the deadly disease.

