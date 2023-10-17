Osinachi: Court dismisses singer’s husband’s no-case submission

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Wuse Zone 2 on Tuesday dismissed the no-case submission filed by Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of late singer Osinachi Nwachukwu.

Osinachi died on April 8, 2022, at a hospital in Abuja.

The singer’s husband was later arrested and arraigned in court after reports emerged that she suffered domestic violence before her death.

However, an autopsy conducted on the deceased at the National Hospital in Abuja did not show any mark of violence on her.



Following the release of the report, the defendant filed a no-case submission in court and demanded his immediate release.

Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme, who ruled on the no-case submission, held that the prosecution had established a case against the defendant.

She, thereafter, ordered the defendant to open his defence on the matter.

