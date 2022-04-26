Metro
Police submits autopsy on gospel singer, Osinachi
The Federal Capital Territory police command has forwarded the autopsy result conducted on the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, to the Director of Public Prosecution for vetting and possible prosecution.
The 42-year singer died on April 8.
Reports had linked the woman’s death to domestic violence by the husband, Peter Nwachukwu.
The command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.
She said the autopsy was conducted on the deceased to clarify the circumstances surrounding her death.
Adeh urged the public to be patient and trust in the process, adding that due diligence would be observed in the pursuit of justice in the matter.
She said updates on the case would be communicated to the public in due course.
