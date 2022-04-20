Investigations on Osinachi’s death ongoing – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, on Wednesday promised to ensure speedy prosecution of all cases of sexual and gender-based violence in the country.

Baba, according to a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated this when the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, visited him at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

He expressed sadness at the death of a gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, who was said to be a victim of domestic violence.

The IGP said the singer’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu, who is currently in police custody, would be prosecuted if found culpable for homicide.

He added that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The statement read: “The IGP further emphasised that considering the sensitive nature of the case, and the need to get justice, and swiftly, the command has approached the National Hospital, Abuja, for post-mortem examinations on the deceased to ascertain the cause of death and her husband will be charged to court as soon as it is established that he was responsible for her death.

“He stressed that the alleged act is condemnable in all ramifications as it is both illegal and immoral for one human to take the life of another in any manner contrary to the provisions of the law.

“He reiterated the commitment of the force under his leadership to ensuring that cases of this nature, including domestic violence, sexual and gender-based violence, rape, and other social vices are accorded utmost attention with a view to bringing their perpetrators to justice according to the provisions of extant laws.”

