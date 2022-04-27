Fani-Kayode’s estranged wife, Precious, to be re-arraigned for attempted murder

The estranged wife of former minister for Transport, Precious Chikwendu, is to be re-arraigned on Friday by a Federal High Court in Abuja on charges of attempted murder of her former husband, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, and their children.

The police will re-arraign Chikwendu, along with others, before Justice Inyang Ekwo on a 14-count charge.

Shortly after the police prosecutor, John Ijagbemi, requested that the new charge be read to the defendants so that they might enter a plea, Justice Ekwo delayed the case.

Emmanuel Anakan, Prisca Chikwendu, and Osakwe Azubuike are the first, third, and fourth defendants in the case, respectively, while others are reported to remain at large.

On February 14, the four defendants were arraigned in court on 13 counts.

Mr Fani-Kayode was the ostensible complainant in the case.

However, according to a revised charge filed by John Ijagbemi on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command on April 22, the ex-wife committed attempted culpable homicide on November 24, 2018.

She was accused of carrying two kitchen knives and threatening to kill Fani-Kayode, the children, and other inmates of the house in Asokoro, which was under the jurisdiction of the court.

She was also accused of making false allegations on Nov. 24, 2018, with doctored pictures with the intent to deceive members of the public and make them believe that the injuries in the pictures were inflicted on her by her ex-husband.

Besides, Chikwendu was alleged to have “criminally uploaded doctored/photo-shopped pictures” of her biological child, Liam Femi Fani-Kayode, who was four years old, in order to deceive members of the public that the child sustained an injury on his forehead.

According to the charge, the offence is punishable under Section 24 (1) (b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention Etc) Act 2015.

