Northern elders reject Fani-Kayode’s inclusion in peace meeting with cattle dealers | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Northern elders reject Fani-Kayode’s inclusion in peace meeting with cattle dealers
The Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) has kicked against the inclusion of former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, in the recent peace meeting and negotiations that led to the suspension of a nationwide strike embarked upon by members of the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN).
In statement issued on Friday by its Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed on Friday, NEF said though it welcomed the decision of the Federal Government to address a major and prolonged grievance of transporters over multiple taxation and extortion and the decision of the union’s members to suspend their strike, it is not pleased with the involvement of a private citizen in the meeting.
The Forum also rejected in totality the government’s idea of delegating its responsibility to private individuals and a man whose “flippancy and arrogance are legendary.”
Although the statement did not specifically mention Fani-Kayode’s name, many had seen the private individual in question as the ex-minister who the northern elders believe is supporting threats to the security of northern communities in the South-West.
The statement read:
“The Forum is disturbed by the visible involvement of a private citizen identified as supporting threats to the security of northern communities in the South-West in the discussions preceding the resolution of the strike, and the mention of a number of people who had been instrumental in creating intense hostility around northerners living in the South-West.
“Indeed, some of the persons mentioned as having been contacted to give assurances to northern traders, herders, and transporters, have been fingered by the police as being involved in criminal activities against northerners in the South-West.
“The Forum would rather believe that the involvement of these people was contrived to render its purported intervention valueless.
“In any case, the involvement of private citizens who represent existential threats to citizens in an exercise designed to give them assurances that they could be safe is abhorrent and unacceptable.
READ ALSO: Fani-Kayode dares Gov Matawalle to name, shame those behind abductions
“The Forum recognizes the pivotal role of governors in the South-West as well as other respected leaders of communities, working with the Federal Government to improve the sense of security of all communities.
“Governors, in particular, are leaders with constitutional responsibilities to protect all citizens, and the Forum calls upon them to exercise those responsibilities fairly and diligently.”
Fani-Kayode had on Wednesday alongside the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, attended a reconciliatory meeting at the Kogi Governor’s lodge in Abuja where the leadership of food and cattle dealers agreed to resume movement of food items from the northern to the southern part of the country.
Fani-Kayode, who addressed journalists after the meeting, appealed to the federal government to address the menace of Fulani herdsmen in the forests.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Adesanya wants to be greatest fighter in UFC, ready for Blachowicz battle
Nigeria-born MMA fighter Israel Adesanya says he is working towards becoming the greatest of all time in the Ultimate Fighting...
EPL: Chelsea stun Liverpool, Everton win at West Brom as Spurs beat Fulham
Liverpool were again condemned to a home defeat in the Premier League as they lost 1-0 to Chelsea at Anfield...
Aruna reaches quarter-finals at WTT, to face Chinese Taipei’s Yun-Ju Lin
Nigerian table tennis star, Aruna Quadri has continued his excellent run at the ongoing World Table Tennis Tournament (WTT) Contender...
Liverpool to host Leipzig in Puskas Arena in Budapest, not Anfield
Premier League club, Liverpool will not host RB Leipzig at Anfield in the home leg of their Champions League last-16...
Barcelona reach final after incredible Copa del Rey comeback against Sevilla
Barcelona have zoomed into the final of the Copa del Rey after completing an incredible comeback against Sevilla in their...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform
American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...
Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils...
Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation
In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...