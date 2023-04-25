STRANDED CITIZENS IN SUDAN: Fani-Kayode wants Nigerian govt to send in military forces, if need be

Femi Fani-Kayode, a senior member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday, criticised Nigeria’s administration for failing to evacuate more than 4,000 of its citizens in Sudan despite the fighting in that country.

I just watched a horrific video of Sudanese soldiers slaughtering their fellow Africans in the streets of Khartoum. The French, Germans, Turkish, Portuguese, Polish, Irish, Dutch & others have managed to evacuate their citizens. For God's sake when are we getting ours out? If we… pic.twitter.com/O4DlVAGpC2 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) April 24, 2023

Fighting between the generals of the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum had prompted other nations to evacuate their citizens.

However, trapped Nigerian students have requested the federal government’s assistance with evacuation.

Geoffrey Onyeama, the minister of foreign affairs for Nigeria, stated that the country was awaiting permission from the government of Sudan before removing its citizens.

READ ALSO:Nigeria making progress on evacuation of nationals in Sudan — Dabiri-Erewa

In his reaction, the former aviation minister, Fani-Kayode, reiterated on his official Twitter account that the Nigerian government must act promptly if it needs to send the military to rescue its nationals who were trapped in Sudan.

He bemoaned a footage showing Sudanese soldiers killing other Africans.

He argued that the Federal Government ought to emulate governments that have successfully evacuated their populations, such as French, Germans, Turkish, Portuguese, and others.

“I just watched a horrific video of Sudanese soldiers slaughtering their fellow Africans in the streets of Khartoum. The French, Germans, Turkish, Portuguese, Polish, Irish, Dutch and others have managed to evacuate their citizens. For God’s sake, when are we getting ours out? If we need to send in the Military, we MUST do so! These are OUR compatriots, and most of them are students,” Fani-Kayode posted on his Twitter page.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now