Entertainment
OAP Dotun reacts to court order stopping him from making defamatory posts against D’banj
On-air-personality and hypeman Kayode Oladotun, popularly known as Do2dtun has reacted to a court order restraining him from making defamatory posts against D’banj.
Recall that the order was issued against Dotun on Wednesday by Justice Emmanuel Iyanna of a Chief District Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at Wuse Zone 2, in Abuja.
Justice Emmanuel Iyanna gave the injunction in the case with Motion No: MN/218/2023; certified true copy of the order which was made public yesterday.
READ ALSO:Court cautions OAP Dotun from making defamatory remarks against in-law D’banj
In his reaction to the order made by the court, Dotun in a post shared on his Instagram page called on D’banj and his sister Taiwo to allow him see his daughters.
He added that D’banj and his sister Taiwo will not know peace until he is allowed to see his children.
See his reaction below;
