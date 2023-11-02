Pinnick petitions police, demands Davido’s prosecution for alleged stealing, defamation

The former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has accused music star, David Adeleke aka Davido, and his aide Israel Afaere of stealing and defamation.

Pinnick and his company, Brownhill Investment Company Limited, have therefore followed up the accusation with a petition to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa.

The FIFA Executive Committee member in the petition filed on his behalf by his counsel, Osaruyi Ayela-Uwangue, urged the police to investigate Davido’s alleged criminal action with a view to prosecution.

The petition read: “It’s clear that Davido acted criminally in collecting payment for two events on the same date in two different continents. It is also clear that at the time he obtained the sum of $94,500 from our client under the false pretense of performing at the ‘Warri Again’ event, he actually acted criminally as he had no intention of showing up to perform at the event.

“Davido’s criminal conduct is further confirmed by the following facts: Refusal to respond to Our Client’s Letter of Reminder dated 29th September 2023. His statement that he will not refund the payment collected from our client and the fact that he has already planned a similar event for Warri in December 2023.

‘‘We humbly request that you use your good offices to investigate the criminal action of Mr. David Adeleke aka Davido in respect of his criminal act of defrauding our client with a view to prosecuting him for the same.”

Pinnick had in a suit filed earlier this year said the singer approached him at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, and asked to be a part of the 19th edition of the ‘Warri Again Concert’ event slated for October 6.

After initial hesitation, the ex-NFF president honoured the request and agreed to pay Davido N70 million to perform at the event.

Davido, who did videos to promote the concert ahead of time, however, failed to show up on the day of the event.

