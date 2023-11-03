Ailing Amaechi Muanagor begs Nigerians for help from hospital bed

Veteran Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muanagor, has asked Nigerians for support after he was bed-ridden by a stroke.

The thespian in a heartbreaking video on social media cried out for help from his hospital bed and said he could not move without assistance.

The 61-year-old revealed that he suffered a stroke seven months ago while he was on a movie set with some of his colleagues including; Patience Ozokwo, Rita Edochie, Emeka Ani, and Ebele Okaro.

Moanagor was rushed to a hospital in Nnewi, Anambra State, immediately he suffered the stroke and was referred to a teaching hospital where he has been for the past three months.

He said: “I’m sick, this thing that is called stroke caught up with me, and from there they rushed me to the hospital. The first hospital they rushed me to was in Nnewi where I spent some two months and I was referred to a teaching hospital in Nnewi and here I am.

“I was on a movie set with Emeka Ani, Patience Ozokwo, Rita Edochie, and Ebele Okaro. I was about to enter my car when I was struck with this problem and since then it has been getting worse. Right now, I can’t move, I can’t walk on my own. Half of my left leg is paralyzed, so it is a problem for me.

“I’m calling on well-minded individuals to come to my assistance, to see how they can help me. It is paralysis, half of my body.”

