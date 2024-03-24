8 things you may not know about late Nollywood actor Amaechi Muanagor

The sad news of the passing away of veteran actor Amaechi Muanagor has been announced to the dismay of scores of Nollywood movie buffs, critics and fans alike

The thespian, who in 2020 stated that s3xual harassment is not peculiar to Nollywood as it happens in every profession passed onto the great beyond after a prolonged illness.

The news of Amaechi’s demise was made public on the X page of social commentator Morris Monye, who said that he is deeply heartbroken by the sad news.

He wrote, “Deeply heartbroken by the news of Amaechi Muonagor’s passing.

“He was a talented Nollywood actor whose presence on our screens was truly masterful.

“We watched with concern as he battled health issues, offering whatever support we could to help him seek treatment in India.

“This tragic loss highlights the need for better healthcare in our country.” Morris added.

As a parting shot, we highlight below eight things you may not have known about the versatile actor who plunged headlong into the world of make-believe after he left his job at the News Agency of Nigeria.

1.) Amaechi was born in Obosi, a village in Idemili North, Anambra State.

2.) He attended St. Mary’s Primary School, Obosi, Oraifite Grammar School

3.) Amaechi furthered his education at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) where he studied economics and graduated in 1987.

4.) In 1989 after his youth service, Amaechi started working for NAN (News Agency of Nigeria).

5.) He left his job a few years later for an acting role in his first movie as Akunatakasi in Taboo 1, a Nigerian movie.

6.) He was nominated for the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards for Best Actor.

7.) He joined the Nigerian movie industry, dubbed Nollywood, in 1998

8.) Amaechi starred in many movies, including Taboo 1 (1989), Aki and Pawpaw, Karishika (1998), Aki na Ukwa (2002), and Igodo (1999).

