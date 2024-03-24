Toke Makinwa recounts how she underwent surgery to remove 13 fibroids from her body  

Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa has recounted how she underwent surgery to remove no fewer than thirteen fibroids from her body.

Toke, who opened up in the latest episode of actress Stephanie Coker’s documentary titled “Where the Heck is My Period,” said that there was a time when people constantly asked if she was pregnant because she had a protruding stomach.

The chatterbox media personality said that at the time, there were photos of her on the red carpet everywhere, and everyone would be talking about whether she was pregnant or not.

Toke said, “PCOS I haven’t had, but I’ve had fibroids. Just watching the documentary, there are a lot of similarities between the symptoms and the bloating. I remember when I started off in this industry and you had to host shows. I remember I had to wear like two waist cinchers or three waist cinchers because I was so tiny, but I had a belly, and people would always ask if you’re pregnant.

”I was tired of people asking, “Are you pregnant?” And you know how there would be photos on red carpets, and they’d be everywhere, and everyone would be talking about the fact that “oh my god, is she pregnant, or has she eaten?”

“I’ve had cousins who’ve had to take out their wombs. It’s very daunting. It’s one of the most stressful things. I think one of the worst parts of it is bleeding excessively. I mean, I didn’t bleed for a hundred and something days, but I know about you just seeing your period when you’re not expecting it. I know about you sitting somewhere, getting up, and someone having to move close to you and say, “oh your period”.

“I’m happy Stephanie Coker did this documentary because women can come together and talk about it. It does a lot for your self-esteem. You’re just nervous all the time. The anxiety levels are high. Eventually, when I got surgery, I had 13 fibroids taken out of me. Tiny me, thirteen.”

