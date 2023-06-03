Toke Makinwa devastated after finding out her ex-husband, Maje, impregnated his ex-girlfriend

Popular media personality Toke Makinwa has explained how devastated she was when she found out that her ex-husband Maje Ayida impregnated his ex-girlfriend.

The chatterbox TV personality who opened up in a recent episode of her YouTube vlog series, Toke Moments, said that everything that was familiar to her at that time failed.

Toke, who disclosed that she was so devastated when she found out that her husband had impregnated his ex-girlfriend said that her job was the only thing she was sure of in her life.

“I think that my job was the only thing that I was sure of in my life. Every other thing that was familiar has failed. The world that I had built had crumbled. And the only thing I was sure of was my job,” Makinwa revealed

She also added that her boss at Rhythm FM was also concerned about her emotional well-being because everybody was talking about what her ex-husband Maje did to her.

“Everyone is talking about you; I don’t want to get into it, but people are thinking you would literally fall apart. I think you need to go home,” her boss said at the time.

However, Toke said that she decided to weather the storm in her bid to deliver to the audience despite the emotional turmoil she was going through at the time.

“I learned earlier to leave my feelings at the door and then pick them up when I am on my way home. So, once you walk into the studio, it’s not about you. It’s about the millions of people who are trying to make their ways work; they are the ones who are tuning in expecting to get entertained, informed, and on top of what is going on in the world,” Toke said.

