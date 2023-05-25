Toke Makinwa begs God to take it easy on her with tests and trials

Chatterbox media personality Toke Makinwa has taken to social media to beg God to take it easy on her with tests and trials in her everyday life.

The TV gal who confessed that she has been faced with disappointment in the past, made the plea when she reposted a clip from a new Hollywood movie titled ‘Evan Almighty’.

In the movie, popular actor Morgan Freeman, who played God in the clip, encouraged a distraught woman and gave her some insight on life and prayer.

“Let me ask you something. If someone prays for patience, do you think God gives them patience? Or does he give them the opportunity to be patient? If they pray for courage, does God give them courage, or does he give them opportunities to be courageous?” Freeman said in a scene in the movie.

Toke wrote in reply to the clip: “Hey God pls easy on the tests. Some of us don see shege. Pls just give as we ask Lord.”

