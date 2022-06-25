Hollywood actress, Sharon Stone, opens up on nine miscarriages

Veteran Hollywood actress, Sharon Stone, has spoken for the first time on her nine miscarriages.

The actress, revealed her loss while commenting on an Instagram post by People, where Dancing With The Stars performer, Peta Murgatroyd, opened up about losing a pregnancy with her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy.

The revelation came after Murgatroyd, 35, spoke about how she discovered she lost her pregnancy while Chmerkovskiy, 42, was away in Ukraine.

Speaking on her experience, Sharon said:

“We, as females, don’t have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage,’ Stone wrote.

“It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally.

“Yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure. Instead of receiving the much needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need.

“Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort.”

