MOHBAD: Naira Marley, Sam Larry out of custody as Court grants them N20m bail

Azeez Fashola, better known by his stage name Naira Marley, and Balogun Eletu, better known by his stage name Sam Larry, have been granted N20 million bail each with three responsible sureties by a Yaba Magistrate Court in Lagos State.

On October 6, Naira Marley, Sam Larry, and two other people were arraigned and placed under remand for their suspected roles in the circumstances surrounding the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, a musician.

The defendants were instructed by magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun to turn in their passports and to report every week to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Panti.

Read Also: Soldiers rescue woman attempting suicide by jumping into Lagos Lagoon

“As part of the bail conditions, the defendants are to surrender their passports and make weekly appearances at the State Criminal Investigation Department.

“Any attempts to contact me directly would be recorded and potentially disclosed in open court proceedings,” Olatunbosun said.

The duo were arrested on their return to Nigeria after they were linked to the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

Videos on social media had shown Sam Larry physically assaulting Mobad, while other videos showed boys suspected to be under the orders of Naira Marley also attacking the late rapper.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now