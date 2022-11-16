Pinnick’s decision cost Nigeria World Cup qualification —Rohr

Former president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick made decisions that cost the Super Eagles a World Cup spot in Qatar, says former team boss Gernot Rohr.

Pinnick’s leadership showed Rohr the door in December 2021, few months to the final round of the African qualification series for the global showpiece billed to hold in Qatar.

Austin Eguavoen was appointed at the time to head the team as they prepared and participated at the Africa Cup of Nations in January 2022, before facing Ghana in the World Cup playoffs and lost.

Rohr, speaking to journalist Osasu Obayiuwana in an interview on Eagle7FM Sports Radio, said it was the decision of the then board of the NFF that cost Nigeria a World Cup ticket.

“Pinnick said my dismissal will avert a disaster, but in the end he created the disaster that cost Nigeria the ticket to the World Cup,” Rohr said.

“I regret that I did not take my team to win the World Cup, I regret my players will not be at the World Cup even though they deserve to be there.

“It was not my decision, it was a decision by Pinnick and his board.

“He was punished for this as Nigeria lost the chance to win the AFCON and did not qualify for the World Cup.

“I hope he takes better decisions now as a member of the FIFA Council.”

While the Super Eagles will be absent in Qatar, Rohr will be working for the media at the competition which is set to last between 20 November and 18 December, 2022.

