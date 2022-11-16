Ambassador predicts 2-0 win for Super Eagles in Portugal friendly

Nigeria’s ambassador to Portugal, Alex Kefas, has backed the Super Eagles to beat Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal in Thursday’s international friendly billed to hold in Lisbon.

The Eagles and Portugal will clash for the first time at senior level, as the latter get set to take part in this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

And Kefas, who visited the Eagles after their training on Tuesday, said with the quality of players assembled by head coach Jose Peseiro, he is confident of a win against the former European champions.

“I’m happy to see a very powerful squad,” Kefas said in a video clip on NFF TV.

“I have seen the list earlier so I want through the list one after the other I was so impressed that this is a very powerful squad and I’m sure you are going to win this match.

“Let me also let you know that this is the first time that we are going to have our national team play Portugal. So since we established our diplomatic relationship with Portugal 48 years ago, this is going to be a special match not only for Portugal but also for our country. And I’m happy that the coach himself is from Portugal, so this game you have to win. It is important we redeem our name, our image and also for the coach.

Read Also: Portugal Friendly: Full house in Eagles camp as fans bewail Osimhen’s absence

“Some of you must have been aware that our president was here in June and July and that was a first time a Nigerian president will visit Portugal on a state visit since 48 years ago.

“During the visit I will like to let you know that one of the agreements signed between Nigeria and Portugal was on youth and sports. The Sports Minister was here and this agreement is to further promote our relationship.

“I told the Portuguese ambassador that Nigeria will win 2-0 so I am confident we are going to do that. So please do your best, I wish you good luck, good health and thank you very much.”

And on behalf of his teammates Eagles skipper, William Troost-Ekong, thanked the ambassador for coming to visit, stating they will do everything possible to make him proud.

“Thank you very much for coming to visit us. Of course it’s a great honour whenever ambassador come to visit us especially in Portugal. All the boys are very excited for this game and we will have a good outing on Thursday and we really appreciate your support so we are going to do everything we can to make you proud.“

Portugal are drawn in Group H alongside Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea at this year’s tournament.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now