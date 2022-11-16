Connect with us

Portugal Friendly: Full house in Eagles camp as fans bewail Osimhen’s absence

11 mins ago

All expected Super Eagles players have arrived camp ahead of the international friendly game against Portugal on Thursday.

Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze, whom the team had been waiting for, arrived the camp late Tuesday night to complete the number.

Head coach Jose Peseiro now has the full compliment of the 23 invited players at his disposal.

The team will hold their final training ahead of the game at the 50,000 capacity Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.

Read Also: Super Eagles beaten 2-0 by Costa Rica in int’l friendly

Meanwhile, fans have expressed their disappointment in Victor Osimhen who opted out of the friendly.

The Napoli forward had been among the 23-man squad for the Portugal game but on Monday the football federation said the player had pulled out of the game due to injury and had been replaced with Cyriel Dessers.

Some fans have taken to Twitter to drag the star forward for not showing up.

The 23 Players In Camp:

Adeleye, Ekong, Ndidi, Iwobi, Onyemaechi, Akpoguma, Etebo, Duru, Dennis, Onuachu, Lookman, Bassey, Aribo, Ebuehi, Onyeka, Moffi, Awaziem, Bright, Simon, Okoye, Uzoho, Dessers, Chukwueze.

Opinions

