Super Eagles beaten 2-0 by Costa Rica in int’l friendly

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were beaten 2-0 by 2022 FIFA World Cup-bound team of Costa Rica in an international friendly on Thursday morning (Nigeria time).

Both teams are facing each other for the first time in history, with Oscar Duarte and Kendall Waston securing a historic victory for the Costa Ricans.

Nigeria only paraded home-based players for the friendly, who were led by coach Salisu Yusuf.

The game played at inside the Estadio Nacional de in San Jose saw Costa Rica get in the lead as early as the seventh minute when Duarte broke the deadlock.

And in the 73rd minute Waston doubled their lead as the home team held on to seal the victory.

Meanwhile, it is now consecutive defeats for the Super Eagles, having lost to Algeria in an earlier friendly.

Up next for the Super Eagles is another friendly game against Portugal who will also feature at this year’s World Cup.

The game comes up on Thursday, 17 November at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

