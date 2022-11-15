Mane to miss Senegal’s ‘first games’ at Qatar World Cup

Senegal will miss the services of star forward Sadio Mane in their first games at the FIFA 2022 World Cup billed to hold in Qatar.

This was revealed by an official from the country’s football federation on Tuesday evening.

Mane, who finished second behind Karim Benzema in the 2022 Ballon d’Or award, sustained a leg injury few weeks to the start of the World Cup.

The Bayern Munich forward was however named in the Teranga Lions squad for Qatar despite the injury, which forced him off in a club game last week.

Read Also: Injured Mane in Senegal’s 26-man World Cup squad

The German champions said the 30-year-old had an injury “to his right fibula”, but Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said Mane does not need an operation.

“We will have to rely on playing the first games without Sadio and win without Sadio,” Senegal football federation board member Abdoulaye Sow told AP.

“No-one would have wanted it, but that’s what’s happened to us.”

The West African team begin their Group A campaign against the Netherlands on Monday, with games against hosts Qatar (25 November) and Ecuador (29 November) to follow.

Earlier in the year, Mane helped Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after they defeated Egypt in the final.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now