Injured Mane in Senegal’s 26-man World Cup squad

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane has been listed among the 26 players invited to play for Senegal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The star forward is making the squad as a surprise, as he had picked up an injury within the week while playing for Bayern.

Mane, 30, limped off after 20 minutes during Bayern’s 6-1 Bundesliga win against Werder Bremen on Tuesday.

The Teranga Lions, champions of Africa, seem to be willing to give up that one spot in hope of a miracle ahead of their opener against Netherlands.

Senegal were drawn in Group A alongside hosts Qatar, Ecuador and Netherlands.

Read Also: 17-yr-old Cameroonian-born Moukoko makes Germany World Cup squad

The World Cup which is billed to hold in Qatar is set to begin on 20 November and end on 18 December.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers:

Edouard Mendy (Chelsea), Seny Dieng (QPR), Alfred Gomis (Rennes).

Defenders:

Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis), Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea), Abdou Diallo (RB Leipzig), Pape Abou Cisse (Olympiacos), Formose Mendy (Amiens), Fode Ballo-Toure (AC Milan), Ismail Jakobs (Monaco).

Midfielders:

Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester), Pape Gueye (Marseille), Pape Sarr (Tottenham), Moustapha Name (Pafos), Mamadou Loum (Reading), Pathe Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), Krepin Diatta (Monaco).

Forwards:

Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich), Ismaila Sarr (Watford), Bamba Dieng (Marseille), Boulaye Dia (Salernitana), Famara Diedhiou (Alanyaspor), Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal), Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United).

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now