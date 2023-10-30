Again, court adjourns Naira Marley’s alleged cybercrime case due to singer‘s absence

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has again adjourned the continuation of the trial of controversial street hop singer Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley.

The case was adjourned on Monday by Justice Nicolas Oweibo who shifted the continuation of the trial until November 13 and 30 due to the absence of the singer in court.

The ‘Soapy’ crooner was conspicuously missing in court during resumed hearing as he is currently cooling his heels in police net owing to his detention for interrogation in respect of the murder of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad.

READ ALSO:Court asks EFCC to produce Naira Marley for alleged internet fraud trial

When the case was called on Monday, Mr Olalekan Ojo (SAN) informed the court that Naira Marley was still clearly absent from his trial, in spite of the court’s order for his production.

The court presided over by Justice Oweibo consequently adjourned the case until November 13 and 30 for continuation of the case brought before Naira Marley.

Naira Marley who was first arraigned on May 20, 2019, is standing trial on an 11-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering and internet fraud preferred against him by the EFCC.

In the charge, the EFCC alleged, among others, that some of the credit cards discovered in Marley’s residence bore the fictitious names Nicole Louise Malyon and Timea Fedorne Tatar.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now