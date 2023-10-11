EFCC confirms investigation of ex-governors, Buhari’s ministers for alleged corruption

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said Wednesday some former governors, ministers, and ministry officials are under investigation for alleged corruption.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the investigation of the former government officials followed petitions received from the public on their activities in office.

Oyewale, who was silent on the identities of the officials, added that details of their involvement in the said corruption cases would soon be made public.

He also revealed that EFCC has recovered N27 billion and $19 million in three different cases it has investigated lately.

The commission had earlier this year promised to investigate some former governors and other ministers who served under former President Muhammadu Buhari for alleged corruption.

The statement read: “Petitions were received in respect of several public officials, some of them former governors, some former ministers, and some ministry officials. I can tell you investigations are ongoing on those petitions

“Details of their involvement and our investigations will soon be made public.”

“Also, investigations are ongoing in respect of monumental fraud involving some officials of the Federal Ministry of Power and Agricultural Procurement fraud. Funds meant for the Mambilla and Zungeru Power projects are diverted through sundry Bureau de Change operators. For now, several houses purchased with the funds are being recovered. The houses are in Abuja, Lagos, and Cross River State.

“Similarly, in three different cases, the Commission has recovered N27, 184, 357, 524, and $19, 084, 419 and we are still recovering.

“Our prevention initiatives, risk assessment, and recovery efforts are being intensified.”

