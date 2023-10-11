Nigerian govt to commercialise 12 river basins dams

The Federal Government has concluded an arrangement for commercialisation of dams in the country’s 12 river basins.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, disclosed this shortly after inspecting the Tiga dam in Bebeji local government area of Kano State on Wednesday.

He said the move was to ensure the dams generate more revenues for the federal government.

The minister stressed that exercise would ensure effective management of the infrastructure at the dams.

He pointed out that the federal government was ready to partner on the production of assorted food crops in the country.

Utsev said: “The basins have huge infrastructure like water supply schemes, dams, and irrigation that require good funding to be able to keep them running and to provide dividends for Nigerians.

”We are ready to partner with commercial farmers. They come and register with us, and we will allow them to tap water from the dam for commercial farming which will help immensely in enhancing food production.

”Farmers are tapping water illegally from the canals and this will have a negative impact, hence we are working towards calling the attention of the farmers so that they will register with the government and the water would be supplied to them.”

