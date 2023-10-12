CAN calls for peace in ongoing conflict between Israel, Hamas

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), on Wednesday, denounced the ongoing battle between Israel and the Palestinian militant organisation Hamas, which has resulted in numerous fatalities.

On October 8, Hamas attacked Israel in a shocking move. Over 1,500 people have been confirmed dead in the conflict with fears that the death toll could increase.

Daniel Okoh, the president of CAN, urged prayer and harmony in a statement.

According to him, the most recent surprise attack by a militant organisation on Israeli residents, which resulted in the tragic death of many people and the kidnapping of other people, including women and children, is a distressing incident that jeopardises efforts to achieve world peace.

He expressed concern over the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has resulted in the loss of countless lives, destruction of infrastructure, and deepened the humanitarian crisis in the region.

“While recognizing Israel’s right to self-defence, we emphasize the importance of proportionality and the avoidance of harm to innocent civilians in any military response. The loss of innocent lives on both sides of the conflict is a tragic consequence of this escalating situation, and we extend our deepest condolences to all those who have suffered the loss of their loved ones in these incidents,” the statement read.

“Consequently, we call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and violence between Israel and Palestine. We believe in the sanctity of human life and the principles of justice and peace, as upheld by our Christian faith. We urge all parties involved to engage in dialogue and seek diplomatic solutions.”

