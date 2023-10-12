News
SocialMediaTrends: Pastor Adeboye receives bashing on X for his prayer on Israeli, Hamas conflict
Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), responded to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict by stating that all RCCG members worldwide support the Israeli people.
Pastor Adeboye spoke in a video clip that was uploaded to his verified X handle on Wednesday.
The cleric, who noted that his prayers were with the people of Israel, said, “Hello my beloved brothers in Israel, I want you to know that we are praying for you, that all members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God all over the world are standing by you at this critical moment.
“The almighty God, the only one of Israel, will give you absolute victory and give you permanent peace from now on in the mighty name of Jesus.
READ ALSO:SocialMediaTrends: Tonto Dike, Iyabo Ojo under fire for recording Mohbad’s casket
“It is my prayer for all our brethren in Israel that the Almighty will grant you absolute peace from now on in Jesus name. #Israel #peace.”
It is my prayer for all our brethren in Israel that the Almighty will grant you absolute peace from now on in Jesus name.#Israel #peace pic.twitter.com/xpZAzdYh9Q
— Pastor Adeboye (@PastorEAAdeboye) October 11, 2023
However, this has elicited criticisms from X users who accused the cleric of playing to the gallery, especially neglecting persecution of Christians in Nigeria.
Here are some reactions:
I’ve seen fooling this year but Pastor Adeboye’s own is unrivaled. He’s the mother of fooling, a foolish fool.
— D A N N Y 🪂 (@AjeboDanny) October 12, 2023
So nobody in Pastor Adeboye’s media team thought about that video twice before releasing it and tell daddy that it’s not it ?
— Kofoshi of Iyana Ontario (@Zanzee_zee) October 11, 2023
No way Baba Adeboye did a whole video. Has he ever done something like that for any cause within Nigeria? Lmfao
— Josie ‘Omo trenches ninu Lamboghini’ Elewa (@Josi_Elewa) October 11, 2023
They killed Christians in Ondo and Adeboye didn’t sit in front of ringlight then 💔
— Bùnmi 💐 (@bunmi_grey) October 11, 2023
Not saying this to insult Adeboye but that Israel we are praying for you video isn’t good. You can see that he thinks today’s Israel is biblical Israel. The prayer would have been let the war end because if you only cared about “Christian lives” Palestinian Christians exist
— IRETOMIWA (Military wife era) (@ireoluwa_e02) October 11, 2023
That Pastor Adeboye video is capable of starting a religious crisis in Nigeria.
This is too reckless. I’m shocked at how he thought that was a sensible thing to do.
— Máfejópamí (@VillageParrot) October 11, 2023
Pastor Adeboye is praying for Israel, while poor Nigerians are dying. The children of nobodies are being kidnapped in Nigeria everyday. His flock are dying of hunger, many families don’t know what to do. Adeboye said nothing about that. But he is here twerking for Israel. In…
— NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) October 12, 2023
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....