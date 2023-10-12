Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Pastor Adeboye receives bashing on X for his prayer on Israeli, Hamas conflict

16 mins ago

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), responded to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict by stating that all RCCG members worldwide support the Israeli people.

Pastor Adeboye spoke in a video clip that was uploaded to his verified X handle on Wednesday.

The cleric, who noted that his prayers were with the people of Israel, said, “Hello my beloved brothers in Israel, I want you to know that we are praying for you, that all members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God all over the world are standing by you at this critical moment.

“The almighty God, the only one of Israel, will give you absolute victory and give you permanent peace from now on in the mighty name of Jesus.

“It is my prayer for all our brethren in Israel that the Almighty will grant you absolute peace from now on in Jesus name. #Israel #peace.”

However, this has elicited criticisms from X users who accused the cleric of playing to the gallery, especially neglecting persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

Here are some reactions:

