SocialMediaTrends: Pastor Adeboye receives bashing on X for his prayer on Israeli, Hamas conflict

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), responded to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict by stating that all RCCG members worldwide support the Israeli people.

Pastor Adeboye spoke in a video clip that was uploaded to his verified X handle on Wednesday.

The cleric, who noted that his prayers were with the people of Israel, said, “Hello my beloved brothers in Israel, I want you to know that we are praying for you, that all members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God all over the world are standing by you at this critical moment.

“The almighty God, the only one of Israel, will give you absolute victory and give you permanent peace from now on in the mighty name of Jesus.

“It is my prayer for all our brethren in Israel that the Almighty will grant you absolute peace from now on in Jesus name. #Israel #peace.”

It is my prayer for all our brethren in Israel that the Almighty will grant you absolute peace from now on in Jesus name.#Israel #peace pic.twitter.com/xpZAzdYh9Q — Pastor Adeboye (@PastorEAAdeboye) October 11, 2023

However, this has elicited criticisms from X users who accused the cleric of playing to the gallery, especially neglecting persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

Here are some reactions:

I’ve seen fooling this year but Pastor Adeboye’s own is unrivaled. He’s the mother of fooling, a foolish fool. — D A N N Y 🪂 (@AjeboDanny) October 12, 2023

So nobody in Pastor Adeboye’s media team thought about that video twice before releasing it and tell daddy that it’s not it ? — Kofoshi of Iyana Ontario (@Zanzee_zee) October 11, 2023

No way Baba Adeboye did a whole video. Has he ever done something like that for any cause within Nigeria? Lmfao — Josie ‘Omo trenches ninu Lamboghini’ Elewa (@Josi_Elewa) October 11, 2023

They killed Christians in Ondo and Adeboye didn’t sit in front of ringlight then 💔 — Bùnmi 💐 (@bunmi_grey) October 11, 2023

Not saying this to insult Adeboye but that Israel we are praying for you video isn’t good. You can see that he thinks today’s Israel is biblical Israel. The prayer would have been let the war end because if you only cared about “Christian lives” Palestinian Christians exist — IRETOMIWA (Military wife era) (@ireoluwa_e02) October 11, 2023

That Pastor Adeboye video is capable of starting a religious crisis in Nigeria. This is too reckless. I’m shocked at how he thought that was a sensible thing to do. — Máfejópamí (@VillageParrot) October 11, 2023

Pastor Adeboye is praying for Israel, while poor Nigerians are dying. The children of nobodies are being kidnapped in Nigeria everyday. His flock are dying of hunger, many families don’t know what to do. Adeboye said nothing about that. But he is here twerking for Israel. In… — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) October 12, 2023

