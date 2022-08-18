Actress Tonto Dikeh ends acting career

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has officially quit the movie industry to focus on her political career.

Dikeh announced her decision to quit the movie industry in an interview with BBC News Pidgin on Thursday.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Rivers State, Tonye Ibraye, picked the actress as his running mate on June 24.

She said: “I have done like two films in 10 years, so you can’t tell me I’m still in the industry.

“I will always appreciate that it was the industry that my path started from, that my shine started from. It is something that I respect, but it’s not something that has been in my life for a while now. So even after the election, it is not something I plan on bringing back.”

Tonto also commended her colleagues Funke Akindele and Banky W who are also vying for political offices.

Listen to her speak below.

