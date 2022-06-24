Rivers ADC gov candidate, Ibraye, picks actress, Tonto Dikeh, as running mate

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State, Tonte Ibraye, has picked controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh, as his running mate for the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state.

The popular actress who announced the news on her official Instagram page on Friday, said her nomination was a fulfilment of her commitment to the protection and creation of values for youths in the state.

“I thank Mr. Tonte Ibraye(@tonteibraye), the Governorship Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Rivers State for nominating me as his running mate,” the actress wrote.

Enumerating the plans the ADC had for the state, the actress said:

“We are looking forward to investing massively in social protection, creating a social value system for young people, increasing women’s inclusion in our governance system, supporting small businesses and strengthening our traditional institutions to be active players in the drive to bring sustainable development to the good people of Rivers State.

“I am glad to be a proud member of the #RiversRescueMission2023

Please get your PVC and join the movement.

“You are the Future and The future is now!TonteTonto2023.”

