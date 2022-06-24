STRIKE: ASUU accuses Labour Minister, Ngige, of lying, causing confusion

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has lambasted the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, for allegedly misleading Nigerians on the update of the ongoing industrial action by the union.

ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodeke, made the comment when he spoke during an interview on Channels TV on Friday.

Osodeke’s criticism came on the heels of the announcement by the Minister of Labour that the government would be meeting with the striking union on Thursday 23rd June, 2022.

The union president dispelled the information as fake, adding that no communication was established as regards the purported meeting.

He slammed the Labour Minister for creating unnecessary confusion in the matter, adding that the situation worsened as a result of his untrustworthiness.

“We were never invited to any meeting as of yesterday. Nothing was sent to us. Not even virtual notice. So we’re surprised how he arrived at that conclusion. The problem with this system, especially the Minister of Labour, is the issue of trust.

“If you can and tell the world that you fixed meeting with ASUU for Thursday 23 and you didn’t fix any meeting, how do you expect people to believe other things you’re saying. It’s the issue of trust. That’s the question we should ask ourselves.

“The Minister of Labour was active in this issue sector until he started pursuing his political career. And he told directly, through the press, that we should go back to our Minister of Education who is our employer to resolve the issue. We went to the Minister and met several times on real negotiations. They promised to get back to us.

“So we have been relating to the Minister of Education through a committee he set up and making some progress in that direction. So we’re surprised the Labour Minister was coming out again and telling the world what’s not correct. He should leave us alone and let us focus on real issues.”

ASUU embarked on a 30-day warning strike on February 14 over the federal government’s failure to honour the agreement signed by both parties. The union had extended the strike twice since that period.

