UniAbuja vows to continue classes despite ASUU strike

The University of Abuja (UniAbuja) is defying calls cessation of academic activities despite a strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) chapter on campus.

In a statement released on Friday, Vice Chancellor Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah declared the university will maintain normal operations, including ongoing exams and senate meetings.

The VC made this announcement during a meeting with the Provost, deans, directors, and heads of academic departments according to a statement by the Acting Director, Public Affairs, Dr. Habib Yakoob, on Friday.

The VC was quoted as saying, “As far as the management of the university is concerned, this institution is not on strike.

“Some people said they had declared a strike, but all of us, with the management, have decided that our normal activities in the university must go on.”

The VC described the strike as “divisive and unnecessary” and vowed that the management would never allow the university to be crippled again.

This decision comes in response to the UniAbuja branch of ASUU announcing a strike action earlier this week. The union cited grievances such as the recent appointment of the Vice Chancellor himself, alleged irregularities in staff recruitment and promotions, and other unspecified issues.

Professor Na’Allah, however, maintains the university followed proper procedures in all these matters. He denounced the strike as “divisive and unnecessary,” emphasizing the need to avoid further disruptions to the academic calendar.

The Vice Chancellor’s stance has created a tense situation. While the university administration insists on continuing classes, it remains unclear how many lecturers will comply. The national leadership of ASUU has yet to comment on the situation at UniAbuja.

Students caught in the middle face uncertainty. Some may choose to support the lecturers and boycott classes, while others may be eager to continue their studies uninterrupted.

The potential impact on the academic year is a major concern. A prolonged standoff between the university administration and ASUU could lead to delays in examinations and graduation schedules.

