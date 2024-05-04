Idris vows to approve death penalty of convicted bandit informants

The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, said on Saturday he would sign the death warrant of anyone convicted for volunteering information to bandits in the state.

Idris gave the warning during a visit to the inhabitants of Tudun Bichi in Wasagu Chiefdom of Danko-Wasagu local government area of the state.

The governor visited the town to commiserate with the inhabitants over the recurring attacks by bandits.

Idris made it clear that he would append his signature to the death warrant of convicted informants.

He said: “The activities of informants defy all norms and religious doctrines. Just for a pittance, some miscreants will provide valuable information to bandits to perpetrate mayhem against their own people.

“I will never condone or be lenient with such unscrupulous persons.

“Let it be known to the informants that whoever is convicted for volunteering information to bandits leading to the killing of innocent souls, I will sign his death warrant instantly.”

The governor assured that his administration would continue to provide the necessary support to the security agencies with emphasis on logistics, welfare of troops and other material requirements for combat readiness and operational successes.

He accepted the request for immediate rehabilitation of the three kilometre road linking the village with Wasagu that had become impassable due to bridge collapse.

Earlier, the Village Head of Tudun Bichi, Malam Muhammad Mika’ilu, thanked the governor for paying a condolence visit to the people.

He said the governor was the first chief executive of the state to visit the town.

