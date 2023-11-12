Gov Idris appoints six new district heads in Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has approved the appointment of six new district heads in Zuru and Gwandu Emirates in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ahmed Idris, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday night in Birnin Kebbi.

For the Zuru Emirate, Usman Mohammed Dunga was appointed the District Head of Kyabu in Danko Chiefdom, and Adamu Garba as the District Head of Ribah.

In Gwandu Emirate, the appointees are Sahabi Ibrahim-Mai-Alelu as District Head of Dangamaji in the Jega local government area and Nasir Muhammad Jega as District Head of the newly created Narawa (Baraden Nassarawa in Birnin Kebbi).

Others are the District Head of Dikko Zauro, Alhaji Mahe Dikko-Zauro, and the District head of Zaria Kala-Kala in Koko Besse LGA, Alhaji Mohammed Kabiru Halima-D/Galatians.

The governor also created the office of village head at Rugga Dikko village in Sardauna Nassarawa District.

