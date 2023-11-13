JAMB claims innocence in alleged admission fraud at UNN, says it’s between student and varsity

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has given a narrative over an incident involving a candidate who sought admission into the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)

Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of JAMB, made this clarification in the wake of plans by the Senate to investigate an incident of alleged fraudulent admissions by the body.

The Senate began looking into claims of admission racketeering in various colleges around the nation last week.

Onyeka Nwebonyi, the senator from Ebonyi North, made a proposal at Wednesday’s plenary session.

Citing the difficulties with admission that one Chinyere Ekwe had at the University of Nigeria (UNN), Nwebonyi accused university employees of working with JAMB authorities to engage in unethical behaviour.

Read Also: Two Immigration officers die in Kano auto crash

The motion prompted Senate President Godswill Akpabio to call for a fair hearing.

Reacting to the incident at UNN, Oloyede said the affected candidate sat for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), where she scored 291.

According to the JAMB registrar, the candidate applied to study medicine and surgery at UNN.

He added that she was in the 241st position in the ranking of applicants for the medical programme at the university after all her other academic performances, including her post-UTME score, were calculated by the institution.

“This lady did not apply to change her course, but the university decided she changes to Medical Laboratory, and a proposal was made to her and she accepted the Medical Laboratory in writing,” he added.

“The institution then recommended her for admission into the Medical Laboratory, and we knew that she could not have been taken for Medicine because that year the university admitted more than the approved number.”

He said it was discovered that many other applicants who were admitted illegally scored above her.

“Up till today, the lady has no approval letter from JAMB, neither for Medicine nor Medical Laboratory. And if she is doing Medical Laboratory, she is doing it in an arrangement between her and the institution,” Oloyede said.

According to Oloyede, the university should have adhered to all admissions protocols, beginning with making sure the applicants met their allotted quota and ranking order—both of which were disregarded in this instance.

“The truth of the matter is that if she has a letter of provisional admission. It is not from JAMB,” Oloyede added.

“So we welcome the wise counsel of the senate president that the matter be investigated. We will cooperate with the senate.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now