Two Immigration officers die in Kano auto crash

Two officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service died in an auto crash along the Kano-Zaria Expressway on Sunday.

The spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in the state, Labaran Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said seven other persons were seriously wounded in the crash.

The Nissan bus with the Immigration HQ, 1001S number plate was conveying members of the service’s musical band from Kano to Abuja when it lost control after a tyre burst.

READ ALSO: Immigration officer, two others die in Lagos auto crash

The victims had attended the passing-out parade of the 48th Superintendent Basic Course 2023 at the Immigration Training School in Kano and were returning to Abuja when the accident occurred.

The FRSC spokesman added that the injured persons had been taken to hospital in the area for treatment.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now