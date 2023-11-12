Five dead, one injured in Ogun auto crash

Five persons died and one other sustained injuries in an accident along the Sagamu-Benin Expressway on Sunday.

The spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Mrs. Florence Okpe, confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

She said an unregistered Mack truck and a Honda Accord car were involved in the early morning crash.

The FRSC official added that eight persons were involved in the accident, but two escaped unscathed.

Okpe said: “The accident was caused by excessive speed and wrongful overtaking on the part of the driver of the Honda car leading to a collision.

“The injured victim was taken to General Hospital, Ijebu-Ode while the deceased were deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.”

