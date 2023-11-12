Navy destroys suspected pirates’ camp in Bayelsa

The Nigerian Navy on Friday destroyed a suspected pirates’ hideout at Foropa community in southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa State.

The Director of Naval Information, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja that the operation was operated by men of the Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS SOROH.

He added that the Naval Base in Yenagoa had sustained operations at curbing piracy and crude oil theft in the region.

Ayo-Vaughan noted that Friday’s exercise was part of NNS SOROH’s determination to curb the proliferation of illegal weapons before, during, and after Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

He revealed that the base deployed an anti-sea robbery patrol team from one of its Naval Security Stations to the area for the exercise.

The spokesman said: “On sighting Nigerian Navy’s patrol team gunboats, the suspected pirates fled into the bushes.

“The special anti-sea robbery team cordoned and searched the area and recovered one general purpose machine gun with 100 links and two AK 47 rifles.

“The team also recovered one locally-made gun, two Tavor magazines, 11 rounds of 7.62 (NATO), and two cartridge rounds of pump-action gun.

“Other recovered items were two 200 Horsepower Yamaha engines, five Baofeng Radio, a small Techno Android phone, one GPS phone, three small Techno phones, and camouflage uniforms.

“The camp was subsequently deactivated to deny the criminals any shelter within the vicinity.

“The Nigerian Navy will continue to conduct such sting operations to resist and arrest criminals desperate to undermine the democratic process or disrupt public peace or breach hard-earned maritime security.

“The service will continue to cooperate with stakeholders to achieve a peaceful maritime environment critical for legitimate business by law-abiding citizens.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now