Plane crash lands at Abuja airport, runway shut

A Boeing 737 aircraft operated by Aero Contractors crash-landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred shortly after the plane with Registration No. 5N-BYQ arrived at the airport from Lagos.

The runway has been to enable airport officials to evacuate the aircraft from the tarmac.

The spokesman for the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), James Odaudu, who confirmed the news in a statement, said no casualty was recorded in the incident.

He added that the agency had since commenced an investigation into the accident.

Odaudu said: “Consequently, the runway was closed pending the towing of the aircraft from the runway.

“There was no injury or fatality.”

