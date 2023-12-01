Vigilante groups kill notorious kidnapper in Kebbi

Members of local vigilante groups in Kebbi have killed a notorious kidnapper in the state, Dogo Oro.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ahmed Idris, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday in Birnin Kebbi.

He said Oro was killed by the vigilante members in Tunga village, Bunza local government area of the state on Friday morning.

The statement read: “The security progress report indicated that today, 01/12/2023, from Tunga village in Tilli ward, Bunza local government, a notorious kidnapper called Dogo Oro, who was well known for terrorism in Bunza and Kalgo local government areas was killed this morning by our men, the vigilantes at Tunga area.

“The terrorist had been kidnapping innocent villagers and demanding ransom for their release.

“Following the successful operation by the local vigilantes, the residents of the communities can now go about their normal business activities unhindered, with the security of their lives and properties guaranteed.”

