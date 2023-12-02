Metro
Court jails fake US military officer, one other in Kaduna.
Justice A.A Bello of the Kaduna State High Court, sitting in Kaduna, on Wednesday, November 30, 2023, convicted and sentenced a fake United States military officer, Zulayman Haruna to two year imprisonment.
He was jailed after pleading guilty to one-count charge of internet fraud upon being arraigned by the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The one- count charge reads: “That you Zulayman Haruna (a.k.a Mariee Guerrero) between January and October, 2023 at Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, attempted to commit an offence and in such an attempt did a certain act towards the commission of the said offence, to wit: falsely presented yourself as Mariee Guerrero a white female military personnel to one Greg and other several unsuspecting victims on Facebook, (a social media application) in order to cheat them and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 57 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law of 2017 and punishable under Section 309 of the same Law.”
He pleaded guilty to the charge upon which prosecution counsel, E.K Garba urged the court to convict him accordingly.
Justice Bello convicted and sentenced Haruna to two years imprisonment or an option of fine of N150,000.00 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira only).
He also forfeited an iPhone X, which was the tool of the crime to the Federal government through the EFCC.
Similarly, Justice A.A Isiaka of the Kaduna State High Court, sitting in Kaduna has sentenced Didam Jesse to two years imprisonment.
READ ALSO:Fake American soldier bags two years jail term in Kaduna
He was jailed after pleading guilty to one-count charge of cheating by impersonation upon being arraigned by the Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC.
The charge reads: “That you Didam Jesse, (a.k.a Endurance Prince David) sometime in February, 2023, in Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did commit an offence to wit: cheating by impersonation wherein you falsely presented yourself as one Endurance Princes David on Facebook, (an online social media platform) and in such assumed identity, cheated one Naziru HB the total sum of N7000 and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 308 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017 and punishable under Section 309 of the same Law.”
He pleaded guilty to the charge, following which prosecution counsel, M. Lawal urged the court to convict him accordingly.
Justice Isiaka convicted and sentenced him to two years imprisonment or an option of fine of N100,000.00 (One Hundred Thousand Naira). He also forfeited the tool of the crime, a Techno Spark 8P and the N7,000 (Seven Thousand Naira) proceeds of the crime to the Federal Government through EFCC.
Dele Oyewale, Head, Media & Publicity, said the two convicts began their journey to the Correctional Centre when they were arrested around Kaduna metropolis for internet- related offences. They were found to be impersonators upon being investigated by the EFCC. The court found them guilty and convicted them accordingly.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...