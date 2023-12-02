Three monarchs die in Oyo auto crash

Three traditional rulers died in an auto crash along the Oyo- Ogbomoso Road on Friday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Oyo State, Mr. Joshua Adekanye, confirmed the accident in a statement on Saturday in Ibadan.

He blamed the crash on speed violation and wrongful overtaking.

Adekanye added that two vehicles a white M/Benz E230 car with registration number ‘OLODOGBO’ and a white Scania Truck with registration number MUS 301 XF were involved in the accident.

He said three others were injured in the incident.

“The injured victims were taken to LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso while the corpses were deposited at the same hospital morgue,” the FRSC official added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now