Metro
Fire razes three shops, others in Jigawa
Fire on Friday razed three shops in the Bakin kasuwa area in Hadejia local government area of Jigawa State.
The spokesman for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Adamu Shehu, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday in Dutse, said valuables worth millions of naira were destroyed by the fire.
He added that a stall and part of a mosque in the area were affected by the incident.
The spokesman, however, said the cause of the fire has not been ascertained.
NSCDC arrests two suspected cattle rustlers in Jigawa
Shehu said: “On Friday at about 10:30 p.m., NSCDC Hadejia Divisional Office received a distress call about a fire outback at Na Malam Zangi Shopping Complex situated at Bakin Kasuwa, Hadejia main market.
“A team of disaster response officers was immediately mobilised to the scene to put off the fire and salvage property and guard against theft.
“Sadly, at the time of their arrival, the fire had already consumed three phones and accessories shops, a stall, and part of a mosque.”
