Fire razes three shops, others in Jigawa

Fire on Friday razed three shops in the Bakin kasuwa area in Hadejia local government area of Jigawa State.

The spokesman for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Adamu Shehu, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday in Dutse, said valuables worth millions of naira were destroyed by the fire.

He added that a stall and part of a mosque in the area were affected by the incident.

The spokesman, however, said the cause of the fire has not been ascertained.

READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests two suspected cattle rustlers in Jigawa

Shehu said: “On Friday at about 10:30 p.m., NSCDC Hadejia Divisional Office received a distress call about a fire outback at Na Malam Zangi Shopping Complex situated at Bakin Kasuwa, Hadejia main market.

“A team of disaster response officers was immediately mobilised to the scene to put off the fire and salvage property and guard against theft.

“Sadly, at the time of their arrival, the fire had already consumed three phones and accessories shops, a stall, and part of a mosque.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now