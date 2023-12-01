Fire guts ABU Senate Building in Zaria

Fire on Friday gutted a section of Ahmadu Bello University’s Senate Building at the Samaru Main Campus in Zaria.

The Director of Public Affairs Directorate in the university, Auwalu Umar, confirmed the incident in a statement in Zaria.

He said the fire started at 4:15 p.m. and its cause has not been ascertained.

He added that no casualties were recorded in the incident.

The spokesman said: “Distribution Board and some obsolete public address systems have been consumed by the fire.

“The timely intervention of the university firefighters and security personnel saved the situation. In fact, power has since been restored to the building.”

