Ogun security agency dismisses officer for stealing

The Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps codenamed, So-Safe Corps, has dismissed one of its officers, Sunday Adeboye, for stealing.

The agency’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Moruf Yusuf, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Abeokuta.

He said Adeboye was dismissed on November 30 for his alleged involvement in a case of stealing at an apartment in the Onibukun area of Obantoko in Abeokuta.

Yusuf said: “The client complained that between November 12 and November 18, some items were discovered missing in his apartment.

“The said development compelled the agency to carry out an aggressive investigation.

“The investigation led to the arrest of Adeboye, one of the officers attached to the beat, on November 21, who later confessed that he truly committed the crime.

“The suspect also admitted that he stole a series of things on different occasions in the apartment.

“The general public is hereby advised to desist from relating with the dismissed officer of the agency.

“Whoever associates with him does so at his or her peril.

“So-Safe will not condone any act that can make the good people of the state lose trust in its excellent security service delivery for the state.

“This step taken will serve as a deterrent to others, who would want to compromise at their duty post.”

