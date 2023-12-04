Suspected armed robbers attack, kill 500 Level ATBU student over phone

For the students community of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Saturday, 2nd December 2023 will ever remain a sad memory which will linger following the gruesome murder of one of its students, a 500-level Geology student, Joseph Obiaje Agabaidu, by unknown gunmen.

He was said to have been stabbed to death by suspected armed robbers who tried to steal his mobile phone, an attempt he was said to have resisted.

Information gathered revealed that the late Agabaidu who was in his final year, hailed from Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State but was based in Benue State

He was said to be the eldest among the four children of his family who schooled at the ATBU, Bauchi and was said to be returning to his lodge situated around the Yelwan Tudu market at about 7.00pm on Saturday, when he was attacked.

A reliable source told our reporter that: “Agabaidu, a final year Geology student based in Otukpo LGA of Benue State but an indigene of Ankpa LGA of Kogi State, was fatally stabbed around 7pm on Saturday as assailants attempted to forcefully take his phone.”

The source added that, “Despite immediate efforts to get him medical help, Agabaidu succumbed to his injuries and passed away yesterday (Sunday) morning.”

According to him, “This tragic event echoes a similar incident last December when another Benue State student lost his life in a phone-related struggle.”

“In the wake of this heartbreaking loss, we implore the school management, the police, and the Bauchi State government to prioritize and enhance the security of students within the state,” he added.

The source who could not control his emotions, but broke down in tears while talking, said that, “Our community should not have to endure such sorrow, and proactive measures are crucial to prevent further tragedies. May the soul of Agabaidu Obiaje Joseph rest in peace.”

He added that, “Mr. Joseph is an older brother to three other siblings of his, all schooling here in ATBU. The SUG VP, two other staff of the University and his siblings will be conveying his corpse back home.”

Another student who spoke on the development said that: “Students are getting set for a peaceful protest this morning. It is to express our pain over the unfortunate incident that happened to our fellow student. This is not the first nor second time this would be happening.”

According to him, “I feel very pained about this incident. I also have three younger siblings here in the school. Imagine how I’ll feel if such should happen to any of them.”

The Student added that, “I call on the management, the state government and security agencies to rise up to this incident and provide more adequate security to all students who left their parents’ houses and have come to school to learn.”

The Director, Information and Public Relations, Zailani Bappa, could not be reached as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, a notice of the planned protest was seen, indicated that students were being mobilized for the protest at the ATBU Gate of the Yelwa Campus.

According to the statement: “There will be a massive protest by ATBU students for the failure of the government and school management to provide a good security atmosphere for students off-campus.”

It further contained, “You are advised to come out in numbers, 7am prompt at Yelwa gate to protest against misplaced priorities. We are not encouraging violence but we are looking out for our fellow balewites. It might be you next if we don’t collectively fight these issues. No form of violence please.”

In recent weeks, students of ATBU living off campus particularly in the Sabon Kaura neighbourhood, behind the University, have cried out over attacks by hoodlums and other criminals around the area that are tormenting them.

The Students staged a peaceful march from the University to the Government House to register their displeasure over the situation.

As of the time of filling this report, the Students were said to be mobilizing for the protest while security operatives were seen at the gate to keep the students within the peaceful protest so that it would not be hijacked.

