11 dead, 50 injured in Kebbi auto crash

At least 11 persons were confirmed dead and 50 others injured in an auto crash along Maiyama/Koko Road in the Koko-Besse local government area of Kebbi State on Monday.

The spokesman for the state police command, Nafiu Abubabar, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi.

He said 65 passengers were involved in the accident which occurred at about 6:00 a.m., on Monday.

According to him, a DAF Trailer conveying bags of onions, beans, and six motorcycles was involved in the accident.

The statement read: “On November 27, 2023, around 6:00 a.m., there was a fatal motor vehicle accident along Maiyama/Koko Road, involving a DAF Trailer with number plate SKK837X driven by a yet-to-be-identified driver, conveying passengers, bags of onions, bags of beans and six motorcycles and travelling from Goronyo LGA of Sokoto State to Niger State.

“On reaching a point near Dada village, Koko/Besse Local Government Area, the driver lost control of the vehicle as the truck head suddenly severed from the body.

“Consequently, the truck head alone swerved into the bush. As a result, 65 passengers, all males from Sokoto State, including the driver sustained various degrees of serious injuries.

“On receipt of the accident report, a team of traffic policemen from Koko Division rushed to the scene and removed the victims to General Hospital in Koko, where a medical doctor confirmed 11 dead, while the remaining victims are currently responding to treatment.”

