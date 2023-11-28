Lagos govt shuts hotels, church over noise pollution

The Lagos State government has shut down seven hotels and a church in the state over noise pollution.

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) confirmed the development on its X platform, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday in Lagos.

The agency said the facilities were sealed for environmental degradation

The affected establishments are Infinity Westabul Hotel & Suites, De-Orange Place Lounge & Event, Hollysee Hotel & Suites, and B & S Hotel & Suites.

Others are the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), INN Hotel & Suites, Bellevouge Lodge & Bar, and 924 Hotel & Suites, located at Katangua, Ifako -Ijaiye, Oko Oba, Agege, Baruwa, Iyana Ipaja, and Dopemu areas of the state.

LASEPA stressed that measures were put in place to address the identified instances of noise pollution and other environmental problems in the state.

